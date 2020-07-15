Six Hair Washing Myths Debunked

When it comes to hair washing, many different theories are going around. So, you must know how to differentiate between hair washing facts and myths.

Here are six common hair washing myths that need to be debunked.

Shampooing Makes You Lose Hair

According to this myth, people who shampoo are likely to lose more hair than those who only wash their hair sparingly. Shampooing is associated with hair loss because when you wash your hair, you lose hair.

However, it has been proven that this theory is nothing but a myth. An average human loses 50 to 100 hair strands daily and cutting back on shampoo has no significant effect on this hair loss.

If you’re shedding a conspicuous amount of hair after washing, it’s most likely an indication of an underlying problem.

Besides, leaving your hair unwashed for long periods can cause dirt and oil to build-up, leading to inflammation and stunted hair growth.

Find the best shampoo to use for your hair type and wash when your scalp and hair are noticeably dirty.

For instance, people with straight hair can try an all-natural shampoo for oily hair since they’re more prone to oily hair. People with kinky or very curly hair should use shampoos that aren’t intensely drying or don’t strip the hair of its natural oils.

Washing Your Hair With Cold Water Makes It Shine

Rinsing your hair with cold water can be refreshing, especially during warm weather. However, it certainly doesn’t make the hair shinier. If your hair is dull, you’ll have to look for more practical solutions rather than washing it with cold water.

On the contrary, using cold water to wash the hair can restrict blood supply and nutrients from reaching your hair strands. Use lukewarm water to wash your hair to avoid this problem.

You have to Switch-up Shampoos Every Now And Then Because Your Hair Gets Used To It

This theory suggests that after a while, your hair becomes immune to the effects of a shampoo. So, to ensure you keep reaping the benefits of a good cleanse, you need to change the shampoo.

While it’s true that your hair may stop responding well to your usual shampoo, it’s more likely due to a change in weather conditions, hormonal changes, and change in hair texture, for instance, due to hair smoothing or colouring.

The Shampoo and Conditioner Need To Match

The idea that your shampoo and conditioner need to match to be effective is another myth that needs correcting. There’s no harm in using the same brand of shampoo and conditioner to wash hair if they suit your hair needs.

For instance, you may be causing more harm to your hair strands if you have dry hair and you match shampoos and conditioners that are for hair strengthening. What you need for dry hair is a moisturizing conditioner. So, matching shampoo and conditioner may not always work. What matters is your hair type and requirements.

You Don’t Need A Conditioner, Just Shampooing Is Fine

Shampooing your hair alone without using a conditioner may be too drying for your hair. Dry, brittle hair is a recipe for hair wash disaster.

Just like your skin and face, your hair also needs moisturizing after washing. Shampooing your hair cleanses the dirt build-up but it doesn’t add any moisture to the hair. In fact, most shampoo products take away moisture. This is why, after a wash, you need to follow it up with a hydrating conditioner to restore the moisture balance.

To achieve the best results with conditioners, apply the product on the hair and leave for about five minutes before rinsing it off. Click here to see tips on how to care and style your hair yourself.

6. You Have to be Rough To Get A Thorough Cleanse

The idea behind this myth is that you need to scrub hard to get all the dirt and build-up out of your hair. However, this is far from the truth. Scrubbing your hair hard can be damaging, especially for women with fine hair.

Your hair becomes very delicate when wet. Therefore, you need to wash with care. For a relaxing wash experience, gently massage the shampoo into the hair in soft, circular movements. This will ensure you don’t harm any of the hair strands and the shampoo cleanses the scalp well.

Conclusion

Some of the common hair washing myths have been debunked above. Knowing what practices to discard or embrace can help you maintain healthy hair. For example, there are myths such as shampooing makes you lose hair, you need to scrub hard to achieve a good cleanse, washing your hair with cold water makes your hair shinier, among several others.

Now that you know that these hair theories are just myths, you can take better care of your hair.