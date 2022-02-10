Rihanna’s maternity wear is about to get very interesting!

She headed out to dinner last night wearing a $9,200 vintage tie dye coat, a Dior Bag, Tom Ford Sandals, and an Awake Camouflage Hat.

She tied a barely there halter top over her belly, and completed her look with jeans and chains.

Her coat was nabbed at one of her favorite sites, 1st Dibs. According to the site, “The lining says “From Criscione With Love”- appears to be a custom piece- it is attributed to Roberto Cavalli but we don’t know that for sure.”

Her bag is in a signature Dior silhouette.

Her sandals have an almond toe shape.

Her classic logo trucker hat is sold out everywhere and features a mesh back.

Get ’em Rih!

What do you think of her maternity look?

Images: @ShotbyNyp