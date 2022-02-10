Rihanna’s maternity wear is about to get very interesting!

She headed out to dinner last night wearing a $9,200 vintage tie dye coat, a Dior Bag, Tom Ford Sandals, and an Awake Camouflage Hat.

Credit: @ShotbyNyp

She tied a barely there halter top over her belly, and completed her look with jeans and chains.

Credit: @ShotbyNyp

Her coat was nabbed at one of her favorite sites, 1st Dibs. According to the site, “The lining says “From Criscione With Love”- appears to be a custom piece- it is attributed to Roberto Cavalli but we don’t know that for sure.”

Her bag is in a signature Dior silhouette.

Her sandals have an almond toe shape.

Her classic logo trucker hat is sold out everywhere and features a mesh back.

Get ’em Rih!

Credit: @ShotbyNyp

What do you think of her maternity look?

Images: @ShotbyNyp