Reginae Carter was spotted out and about, wearing a grey and black look. Her outfit included a pair of patchwork skinny jeans from Fashion Nova, discover how you can make them yours:

Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 All Fixed Up Patchwork Skinny Jeans in black/combo. She paired the jeans with a mesh corset hoodie top and Moncler black puffer vest. The look was rounded off with a grey Balenciaga bag, black sunglasses, and black puffer boots.

The All Fixed Up Patchwork Skinny Jeans catch your eyes instantly with its front design of patchwork grey, black and white denim. The jeans are also high waisted matched with an immense amount of stretch. While Reginae wears the black/combo option, they also come in blue/combo.

What do you think? Shop the jeans here.