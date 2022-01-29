Rasheeda and Kirk Frost walked to set, with Rasheeda Frost wearing pieces from the Gucci x Balenciaga collection, including a $5,980 Hourglass Maxi GG jacket, $2,500 thigh high boots, and $3,500 hourglass bag (sold out), topped off by a @borntoroamshop Galilee Rancher hat.
The Gucci x Balenciaga “Hacker Project” was a celebrity favorite and actually won collaboration of the Year at last year’s Fabys. Bombshells can’t seem to get enough of the pricey pieces.
Would you splurge ?
Get select pieces from the collection here.