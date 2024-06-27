The Place Vendôme was turned into a magical scenery on Sunday as Vogue World: Paris put on a noteworthy show that had modern and historical Parisian fashion at the forefront.

Vogue World is an epic live event that highlights Vogue’s cultural influence, with celebrities and influencers coming together to immerse in one of the biggest fashion spectacles of the year.

Vogue Global Editorial Director and Condé Nast Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour stood confidently in a floral Chanel maxi dress with her signature bob haircut, as the event was set to begin.

During a conference back in February Wintour expressed,

“If Vogue World: New York was a street fair, and Vogue World: London was a glamorous night at the theater—supporting arts and cultural organizations in London—Paris will be a kind of opening ceremony; one that celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city,”

With the 2024 Summer Olympics on the horizon, we saw a myriad of sports woven in and highlighted in the show. Think gymnastic, tennis, fencing and cycling all perfectly choreographed into performances by renowned dancer, Parris Goebel.

Creative Director, Teyana Taylor brought the heat, drama and exceptional dance moves to Vogue World. She sashayed across the cobble stone ground in a Paco Rabanne metal and embellished dress. Her back-up fencer dancers added a radical twist that was unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Ciara who just gave birth her third child Amora Princess Wilson in December, also performed and looked absolutely incredible in a custom Givenchy dress.

Her dress had a gold sequins body suit, with a lime green chiffon cape and skirt that blew in the wind, illuminating the entire show.

Contrary to Ciara’s vibrant hues, singer Katy Perry walked the show in a 3-D black and blush Noir Kei Ninomiya dress that looked intricately made and felt progressive.

Ahead, see what more celebrities wore to the iconic 2024 Vogue World in Paris below!

Becky G in Burc Akyol

Normani in Coach

Cara Delevingne in Jean Paul Gaultier

Anitta in Balmain

Christina Milian in Alexis Mabille

Joey King in Givenchy

Aurora James in Chloe

Russell Westbrook in Bottega Veneta

Eva Longoria in Alexandre Vauthier

Photo Credit: Getty / IG Reproduction