When it comes to stunting in style, Monica truly never misses a beat. The singer shared a new look where she rocked an all-black look including a dramatic, oversized floor-length puffer vest.
Monica posed in a $4,365 Rick Owens Fall 2021 black Geth long puffer vest. Underneath the eye-catching piece, she wore a Wolford look including a black turtleneck top and form-fitting trousers. Rounding off the look, she wore a pair of $1,960 Balenciaga black leather over-the-knee boots (sold out). Her look was styled by Jeremy Haynes and assisted by Marc Taylor.
Photos: Cyndi B.