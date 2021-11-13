Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the red carpet of Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala in NYC where Prince Harry presented the Intrepid Valor Award to service members and veterans. For the event, Meghan dazzled in a captivating red evening dress.

Meghan Markle wore a custom red gown by Carolina Herrera to the Salute to Freedom Gala. Designed by creative director Wes Gordon, the custom gown is apart of the Pre-Fall 2022 collection which has yet to be unveiled to the public eye. The dress features a plunging neckline along with front slit and A-line skirt, coming together in a stunning silky red material.

Meghan paired the dress with a red velvet slingback pump, stud earrings, and bracelets.

Harry wore a classic black and white suit along with a black bow-tie and shoes.

What say you?

Photos: Getty Images