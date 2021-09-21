Megan Thee Stallion took to the ‘gram to show off her newest hairstyle, a long wavy do complete with a bang. While unveiling her latest hairdo, she was outfitted in a super trendy Fashion Nova skirt set.
Megan Thee Stallion wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Take A Dip Skirt Set in olive/combo. The Houston rapper let the skirt set steal the show as she didn’t wear any noticeable accessories. To go along with her look, she also showed off her yin and yang-inspired fresh nail set.
The Take A Dip Skirt Set features a mock neck long sleeve crop top and maxi skirt in an allover swirly abstract print. The top also appears with a stylish v-style hem in the front along with ruched sleeves and tie details. Not to mention, the set also comes in another colorway known as rust/combo.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.