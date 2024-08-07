“It’s Hotties for Harris!”– Megan Thee Stallion

Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion stepped up and showed out at Vice President Kamala Harris presidential campaign rally in Atlanta, and she represented in blue and white.

While performing a four song set including “Girls in the Hood” and “Mamushi,” the Texas native took center stage in a custom blue Abdul Sall Couture suit and tie, styled by Eric Archibald.

Meg’s cobalt blue suit featured a cropped blazer layered over a white cropped shirt, and paired with form-fitting flare pants. She opted for black leather boots to complete her look, and kept accessories to a minimum.

Unapologetically her, Megan Thee Stallion twerked on stage during the political rally that caused a lot of controversy, and left some fans in uproar.

@thatsnickie wrote, “we really need to take this election seriously 😐,” while @beautifulyfe34 expressed, “I love it! This is my generation and we do things differently!”

Instagram user @yowebb_ , also added sound judgment to the @FashionBombDaily post that has already amassed 9k likes stating,

“Regardless of who was on stage and what they were doing, if Trump wins again, women’s rights could be at risk. His potential appointments of younger conservatives to the Supreme Court could pose a significant issue. That’s a major problem for women and people of color.

Whether you loved her performance or not, we admire Megan Thee Stallion for using her platform to get the message across. We hope that leading up to the election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, more celebrities will come out and endorse Harris through donations and performances. We have to use our platform ya’ll- NO EXCUSES!

If you would like to donate to Kamala Harris campaign, CLICK HERE. If you would like to learn more about how to sign up to VOTE, REGISTER HERE.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction