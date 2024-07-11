When your face card doesn’t decline, and your body is on fleek, you know you are winning and Meagan Good is definitely THAT GIRL!

That’s right! Every time we turn around, we see the Los Angeles Actress on the red carpet with her beau Jonathan Major or at an activist event promoting social justice. With beauty and brains, Good is in a league of her own.

This week, she attended the ‘Divorce in the Black’ New York film premiere, which she will star in as the leading lady ‘Ava.’

The Tyler Perry film which will debut July 11th on Amazon Prime, is about a woman named Ava who husband abandons their marriage, and then seeks revenge after she finds her true soul mate.

On the black carpet , Good looked exquisite in a $2,600 LaQuan Smith powder blue dress that had criss-cross draping.

The halter style dress was characterized with a midsection cutout that showed off her killer six pack abs. She accessorized with nude open toe sandals, oversized layered bangles, and silver dangly earrings.

Meagan was embraced by her partner Jonathan Majors who she has been dating since May 2023. He rocked his signature paper boy style with a button up shirt paired with a black cardigan and the matching pants. His intentionally distressed shoes were on brand for the Actor, and noticeably missing was his go-to paper boy hat.

We’re so happy to see Meagan Good and Jonathan Major supporting each other, and looking like the epitome of black love.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty