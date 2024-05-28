Matopeda is in America! The Nigerian Bridal and Formal Wear Designer made her debut in Atlanta over the weekend at White & Co located at 1620 Lavista Road.

Matopeda is a designer you should know! Though located in Nigeria, she delivers made to measure dresses in a week! She’s known for creating gowns boasting nude illusion mesh that matches brown skin tones, along with looks that have build in bras and corsetry!

Brand fans and supporters like Shamea Morton, Paisli B, Monyetta Shaw, Yandy Smith, Latasha Wright, Jeremy Haynes, Awed by Moni, Anthony Wilson, Tiarra Monet, and Yours Truly came out to toast to style!

For the occasion, I wore a dress by Matopeda, of course. It’s called the Disco Ball, and guess what? You can get yours today at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

I have been traveling all month, so I’m excited to rest for a bit and get back to my routine. But come this summer, I’ll be back to hosting!

To have Fashion Bomb Daily cover your next event, email Bo**@cl***********.com.

Images: @GoogleisHuman / Freddy Yo