Mary J. Blige served up the ultimate seaside glam for her latest photoshoot in Turks and Caicos. Bringing sand to the beach, the music artist posed fiercely with big hair and a body chain look on the tropical white sand.

Mary J. Blige radiated for her latest photoshoot wearing a custom body chain by Laurel DeWitt, styled by Misa Hylton and assisted by Naomi Jonas. She also rocked a personalized nameplate “Mary” necklace from Jewels By Benny to go along with her chain look. Lastly, how could we forget the hair? Mary donned big blonde hair with dark roots for the shoot, executed by Tym Wallace.

Her glowing makeup was slayed by Keita Moore with her nails done by Lisa La Linda.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: Robert Ector