When it came to Paris Fashion Week style moments, Marjorie Harvey was one who also understood the assignment. As one to watch when it comes to fashion, the style icon took on Paris Fashion Week 2021 delivering endless fashionable moments and we have the deets on her stunning looks.

Let’s get into Marjorie Harvey‘s Paris Fashion Week style moments:

Harvey was spotted by the Place del Opera wearing a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Fall 2019 lime green feather coat. Underneath the sassy coat, she wore what appears to be a black plunging satin top and trousers. She accessorized the look with Hermès loop earrings and $1,300 Prada Monolith Sharp Over the Knee Boots.

Marjorie Harvey gave us a pretty-in-pink style moment wearing a Valentino Spring/Summer 2021 Couture hot pink trench coat. She paired the trench with killer platform heels, also by the brand.

The fashionista stunned in Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2021 outfit featuring their wool and silk tweed leather breast plate coat and black logo band trousers. She paired the Schiaparelli look with a black matte cutout top and Christian Louboutin Dafy croc-embossed platform boots.

You Ask, We Answer! @pumpkin_peaches23 says, “Hi fashionbombdaily, can I please get the deets on Marjorie Harvey’s fit? Thank you!”

Marjorie Harvey rocked a Fendi Fall/Winter 2021 RTW look including the $7,800 brown camel-hair trench coat, $1,150 cropped cashmere turtleneck sweater, and $1,850 cashmere-blend midi skirt. She also opted for the $3,490 Fendi First medium brown leather bag and $775 nude Louboutin So Kate pumps.

Marjorie stepped out for more Paris Fashion Week festivities wearing a $12,700 Chanel Pre-Fall 2020 tweed jumpsuit paired with the brand’s butterfly sequin and feather clutch. She also wore a pair of spliced tights and black heels to go along with the look.

Harvey strutted the streets of Paris wearing a neutral-toned look including an off-the-shoulder top and $1,070 Awake Mode laser cut multi layer circle skirt. For accessories, she went with a baseball cap, Hermès loop earrings, and $745 nude Louboutin So Kate patent leather pumps.

Marjorie was outfitted in a $23,000 Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 menswear multicolor croc skin windbreaker jacket coordinated with the $1,030 LV Squad sneaker boot (sold out).

Which Paris Fashion Week look by Marjorie Harvey was your favorite?

Photos: Frederic Monceau