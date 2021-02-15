Marjorie Harvey Brought Fashion to the Slopes in Red Moncler Hooded Fur Jacket, Beige Louis Vuitton Shearling 3D Flamingo and Snake Belted Coat, and Pink Oscar De La Renta FW20 Feather Coat

Following a trip to St. Barts for Steve Harvey’s birthday, couple Marjorie and Steve Harvey continued to feed into their travel bug by hitting the slopes for Valentine’s Day! Being the fashionista that she is, Marjorie made sure to pack some Instagram-ready fits that were nothing shy of stylish and snow-ready.

While vacationing in wintry location, Marjorie Harvey wore a $6,100 Louis Vuitton woven shearling coat paired with reflective sunglasses and furry snow boots.

Marjorie Harvey wore a $1,880 Moncler Laplance fur-trimmed down ski jacket paired with $985 matching red Grenoble technical double layer ski pants and $1,000 boots (sold out, but available on sites like Poshmark and eBay for resell) by the same brand. Steve Harvey wore grey sweats along with a green puffer vest and Louis Vuitton boots.

Marjorie Harvey gave us quite a fashion moment in a Oscar de la Renta FW20 pink feather coat. The same coat was worn on the runway during the brand’s FW2020 show by Bella Hadid.

Marjorie Harvey definitely bought couture to the slopes! Thoughts on her looks?

Photos from Marjorie Harvey and Getty