The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris made a spectacular appearance on Monday during day 1 of the Democratic National Committee in Chicago.

Dressed to the nines, in a custom tan Chloe suit by the French luxury brand Creative Director Chemena Kamali, Harris was the breakout star of the evening.

In her structured and tailor suit while exuding power and professionalism, the VP gave a special thanks to President Joe Biden with a proper farewell.

Harris stated, “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you.”

Her tan single breasted Chloe suit was complimented with a white charmeuse blouse, and wide leg trousers. For cohesion, she opted for matching tan stilettos that tied her ensemble together, and left a lasting impression on social media.

Many people on social media complimented VP Harris tan suit, while others made a distinct comparison to the tan suit that former President Obama wore in August 2014 designed by the late tailor Georges de Paris.

Whether Vice President Kamala Harris was inspired by the former President or not, it great to see her blossoming as she embarks on the US Presidential role, and we look forward to seeing more of her marvelous outfit choices during the DNC.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images