Lira Mercer recently took a trip to Houston where she delivered a chic style moment. The model showed off her curves while rocking a pair of black leather pants by Fashion Nova.
Lira Mercer wore Fashion Nova’s $32.99 Sammie High Rise Pants in black. Perfectly on-trend for the season, the trousers appear in faux leather with a high waist detail and skinny-style pants legs. The garments also feature four pockets, two functional and two faux ones. Not to mention, they are offered in burgundy and cognac in addition to the black color option.
Mercer wore the Sammie High Rise Pants with a white ribbed knit knotted crop top. She paired the look with a pair of crystal embellished heels and diamond jewelry pieces.
Thoughts? Shop the pants here.