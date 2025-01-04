Rihanna Attends Her Brother’s Gender Reveal in an Alexander Wang Gold Trompe L’Oeil Metallic Workwear Shirt and Matching Pants

Rihanna attended her brother’s gender reveal wearing an Alexander Wang look including an $850 Alexander Wang Trompe L’oeil Metallic Workwear Shirt and $950 matching pants.

She finished her look with curly tendrils and Puma sneakers.

Her trompe l’oeil shirt by Alexander Wang features a denim-inspired screen-printed design and an oversized fit. Goldtone branded buttons finish the metallic piece.

Crafted of metallic crepe-de-chine, Alexander Wang’s trompe l’oeil pants feature a workwear-inspired design and baggy, wide-leg fit. This high-rise pair is finished with a goldtone branded button closure.

Love it? Her pieces are on sale at Saks! Get yours below:

Images: @phuckyorihanna