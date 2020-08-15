Kinyatta E. Gray of FlightsInStilettos Releases Glam Girl Beach Towel Collection

Happy Saturday, Bombshells! Today I wanted to introduce you to a Bombshell and a brand you should know!

Today’s feature goes to Kinyatta E. Gray, a three-time author (30 Days: Surviving The Trauma And Unexpected Loss of a Single Parent As An Only Child, Passing As Straight, and From Section 8 To C.E.O. A Novel Based on Real-Life Events) and the CEO behind the brand FlightsInStilettos (FlightsInStilettos.com).

This summer, Kinyatta added ‘designer’ to her resume with the release of FlightsInStilettos latest 2020 Glam Girl Beach Towel Collection (the second beach towel collection for the brand).

The towels feature beautiful images of women, relaxing on the beach, in bold colored bikinis and one piece swimsuits. According to her website, , “With her fun beach towel brand, she’s calling for diversity in travel/leisure and making an impact by exposing why representation matters, and the lack of Black images in travel. “



This would be a great brand to support on National Beach Day on August 30th!

See more and purchase at FlightsinStilettos.com.