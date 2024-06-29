Kim Kardashian became a blonde bombshell in her latest photoshoot, as she channeled the late Marilyn Monroe.

This isn’t the first time that the ‘Skim’ founder has epitomized Monroe, as you may recall that Kardashian wore the famed “Happy Birthday” dress that Marilyn wore back in 1962 , to the 2022 MET Gala.

Perhaps both of them share more in common than what meets the eye. While we know that Marilyn was a sex symbol in the late 50’s and early 60’s, she also was an advocate for the civil rights movement and gender equality, which Kardashian can also speak to.

Looking like a sex-symbol herself, the reality TV star posed in a long embellished Fendi dress that was transparent, and showed off her curvaceous body.

She opted for white pointy toe Stella McCartney heels that were a nice contrast against the wooden platform that she posed on top of.

As Kardashian turned away from the camera, we saw her entire backside which isn’t a first. The socialite broke the internet in 2014 when she flashed her rear end with a champagne glass balanced on top of her bum for Paper Magazine.

Kim isn’t afraid to be explicit when it comes to her choice of fashion. Although some people may be more reserved , Kardashian’s style for some could be perceived as a form of female empowerment.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction