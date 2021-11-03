Back in October, Skims founder Kim Kardashian and Fendi womenswear and haute couture creative director Kim Jones were honored as WSJ, or Wall Street Journal, Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator and Fashion Innovator, respectively. For the feature, the two cleared up rumors by officially announcing a collaboration between Skims and Fendi for a ready-to-wear collection. Just yesterday evening, the magazine held an official award ceremony for its honorees where Kim Kardashian stunned in a brown leather dress.

Kim Kardashian attended the 2021 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in NYC wearing a Skims x Fendi brown leather dress, which is included in the upcoming collaborative collection. The dress appears sleeveless with elaborate draping and a two-way zipper in the back, making it subtle yet significant. She paired the dress with brown gloves and snakeskin boots. She also wore stud earrings along with a bracelet and and ring outside her gloves.

The Skims x Fendi collaboration is scheduled to release on November 9th at 6AM PST / 9AM EST at www.fendiskims.com. You can sign-up via the website to receive exclusive first access.

Photos: Richard Masao