Gospel powerhouse Kierra Sheard performed at Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman gospel Brunch wearing a $295 Sai Sankoh Nawara Kaftan available at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 08: Kierra Sheard performs onstage during the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit Gospel Brunch at City Winery Ponce City Market on May 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

The colorful piece, which comes with matching pants, feature yellow, red, and brown tones and a regal draped silhouette.

Wear it with the matching pants or with white jeans for a bomb summer look!

Love it? Get yours at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

See even more moments from the Strength of a Woman Fest at theStateofFashion.Bulletin.com.