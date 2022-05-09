Gospel powerhouse Kierra Sheard performed at Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman gospel Brunch wearing a $295 Sai Sankoh Nawara Kaftan available at FashionBombDailyShop.com.
The colorful piece, which comes with matching pants, feature yellow, red, and brown tones and a regal draped silhouette.
Wear it with the matching pants or with white jeans for a bomb summer look!
Love it? Get yours at FashionBombDailyShop.com.
See even more moments from the Strength of a Woman Fest at theStateofFashion.Bulletin.com.