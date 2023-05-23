Paparazzi recently captured Kanye West this month walking around Los Angeles with his wife Bianca Censori showcasing a new crucifix haircut that portrays all the makings of a born-again Christian lifestyle.

However, knowing Kanye, the symbol could potentially have more meaning than what meets the eye.

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction/ @Jaylien

Photos were released of 28-year old Bianca, who Kanye wed back in January of this year, wearing NSFW clothing and advertising a square jersey top that only covered her bust and a cross symbol backside that resembled black duct tape.

Ye’s wife look was completed with black thigh high boots as she modelled NSFW clothing for Nigerian-born designer Mowalola Ogunlesi. Based out of London, Mowalola is known for creating genderless clothing.



It wasn’t that long ago that the ‘Praise God’ rapper confessed in September of last year that he had a porn addiction that practically destroyed his family so these photos came as a bit of a surprise. If you recall, Kanye previously stated,

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he explained. It’s quite interesting to see Bianca in such an explicit and secualymanner based on Ye’s initial POV.

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction/ @Jaylien Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction/ @Jaylien Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction/ @Jaylien

However, Ye does have ties to the designer who created this look for Bianca so it could certainly be politics. The British designer Mowalola was actually previously appointed by West as the Design Director of Yeezy Gap back in 2020, up until she chose to take a step away from the partnership. Perhaps Ye and Mowalola are cooking up another collaboration which is why Kanye was also photographed with the holy cross symbol that his wife advertised. Only time will tell.

While the Christian Imagery that Kanye has been promoting screams extreme and is in many ways mystical, it feels on brand for Kanye who always has a supernatural vision that undoubtedly creates controversy.