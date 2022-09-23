Jason Wu presented chic, sophisticated, supremely feminine pieces for his Spring 2023 show:

Image: Courtesy

Adhering to a subdued color palette of white, black, ivory, and light purple, Wu offered alluring blazer dresses, breezy jumpsuits and layered cocktail dresses that offer new silhouettes that still manage to skew classic and ageless.

Image: Courtesy

The sole patterns included bold, colorful flowers, which danced along evening dresses, robes, and shorts.

Image: Courtesy

Wu’s longtime fans will be able to appreciate the creativity, yet timeless elegance of each piece.

Image: Courtesy

What do you think?