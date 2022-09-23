Jason Wu presented chic, sophisticated, supremely feminine pieces for his Spring 2023 show:
Adhering to a subdued color palette of white, black, ivory, and light purple, Wu offered alluring blazer dresses, breezy jumpsuits and layered cocktail dresses that offer new silhouettes that still manage to skew classic and ageless.
The sole patterns included bold, colorful flowers, which danced along evening dresses, robes, and shorts.
Wu’s longtime fans will be able to appreciate the creativity, yet timeless elegance of each piece.
