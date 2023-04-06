Can we talk about family goals for a minute because Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are showing us what parenting teamwork looks like effortlessly and stylishly.

The Barbados princess, and soon-to-be mother of two stepped out for a family dinner last night at Italian restaurant ‘Giorgio Baldi’ in Santa Monica and we couldn’t help but be in awe of her baby boy who shares resemblance with both of his celebrity parents.

Of course Rihanna stepped out in one of her flyest fits which consisted of a vintage black and white Wu-Tang hockey jersey and a black tulle skirt with her signature open-toe heels. Her wardrobe isn’t your typical maternity wardrobe as we know that the ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ singer isn’t afraid to take risks and is always ahead of the game.

In addition to RiRi, her beau A$AP Rocky matched her fly. It was just back in 2013 when A$AP Rocky had Rihanna star in his music video, “Fashion Killa,” so you can only imagine what happens when two fashion connoisseurs partner up and unite- pure MAGIC.

A$AP Rocky was captured in a black leather-on-leather look while holding his offspring who’s facial expression suggests that he’s one happy baby. With a mother who’s a self-made billionaire and a father who has an international following, their son is bound to reach critical acclaim. It’s also great to see A$AP Rocky as a hands on father. Photo Cred: @Shotbynyp

Rihanna has found a happy medium with her explosive success and finding time to cater to and build a strong family system. Balance is key.

This fashion bomb couple is definitely on our radar as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are known to make several fashion statements. Leave a comment below letting us know what you think of their looks.