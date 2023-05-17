We all were enamored and stunned when we initially heard actress and songstress, Halle Bailey sing the infamous lines of the Little Mermaid, “Wanderin’ free, wish I could be part of that world,” in a promotional video last year, and now we will finally be able to see her exceptional performance in theaters this May.

Bailey who embodied and played the “Little Mermaid” just wrapped up the initial premiere in Los Angeles where she received a standing ovation from a star-studded crowd, and last night she touched down at the London premiere to promote one of our most favorite childhood folktales.

She glowed and looked dazzling in a white sheer Miss Sohee gown that had pearl and stone embellishments perfectly placed down the sides her gown. Most strikingly beautiful on the star who resembles a younger Halle Berry, was her embellished floral headpiece that kept her long dreads pulled towards the back and allowed her beauty to shine through.

Ahead, see more celebrities who attended the London premiere and let us know your thoughts!

Halle Bailey in Miss Sohee

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy in Valentino

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sabrina Elba in Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Simone Ashley in Victoria Beckham