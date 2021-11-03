Hey Bombshells, meet Vey from Texas, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Check her out below.

Vey is a Fashion Stylists who’s style is innovative, edgy and daring. Her looks are very feminine and she is almost guaranteed never to be dressed like anyone in the room. Each look tells its own story.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .