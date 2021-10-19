Hey Bombshells! Meet Tene’A from Maryland, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day, check her out below.

She says, “I would describe my style as eclectic , vintage and versatile! I love thrifting and I love garments and accessories that makes a statement!” Her style is definitely one of kind, and we love to see it.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .