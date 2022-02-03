Hey Bombers! Say hello to our Fashion Bomber of the Week, Bruce Brown from Texas, check him out below.

Unique color combinations combined with great accessories and statement pieces make Bruce’s style truly one of a kind. His looks are bold, head turning and fearless. He layers pieces in a way that almost guarantees no one will be dressed like him in the room.

