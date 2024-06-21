Rihanna is back at it again- breaking history once again by becoming the first black woman to become the face of Dior’s J’Adore fragrance.

As you recall, actress Charlize Theron’s was the face of J’Adore perfume for 20-years, so this is a major change for the French brand who chose to bet on an icon.

In a statement posted to Dior’s instagram page, they shared

“Parfums Christian Dior is truly delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty and universal appeal now embody the world of J’adore.”

Perhaps Rihanna was hinting at the collaboration all along as back in January she attended the Dior Haute Couture show making a statement. The ‘Fenty’ founder showed up rocking a black Dior Bar jacket that was similar to the one that Christian Dior himself designed in 1947.

If there’s one thing Rihanna know’s how to do– it’s getting to the bag. This partnership also feels strategic for Dior, especially considering how successful Rihanna’s ‘Fenty’ brand has become.

With ‘Fenty Beauty, Skin, and Hair’ could Rihanna be potentially coming out with her own Fenty Fragrance in the future? Only time will tell.

However we’ll definitely be happy to see her repping one of our favorite Dior perfumes with her beauty at the forefront starting September 1 when her J’Adore campaign debuts.

Congratulations Rihanna!

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @badgalriri