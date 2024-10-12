Rihanna Celebrated the Launch of Savage X Fenty at Nordstrom in a Fendi Patch Work Mongolian Fur Coat with a $139 Savage X fenty & Diesel Camo Lace Slip

They don’t call her “Bad Gal RiRi” for no reason!

Rihanna was captured at the Nordstrom in Los Angeles celebrating the launch of her Savage X Fenty line now available at the department store.

From being an award-winning artist and fashion icon, to her Fenty beauty, hair and fashion line, and being the face of Dior’s J’adore perfume, Rihanna is NEXT LEVEL!

On Thursday, she arrived to Nordstrom Century City donning a $139 Savage x Fenty and Diesel corset lace slip, layered with a multicolor Fendi patchwork Mongolian lamb fur coat. She accessorized with $50 Savage X Fenty and Diesel lace tights that looked so high fashion.

Known for her stellar shoe candy, her $1,750 YSL Liz Satin Rhinestone embellished mules were the moment.

Serving a natural beat with a chocolate lip, and wet & wavy hair, Rihanna came to represent. If anyone knows how to blur the lines between lingerie and outerwear, it certainly RiRi with her trendsetting ability.

Lingerie has undeniably become fashion, and we see it more prevalent on the runway these days. Whether you’re looking to partake in the lingerie-dressing trend, or perhaps you’re in search of sexy undergarments, the Fenty X Savage collection at Nordstrom has everything you need for perfect rendezvous.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Stylist: @illjahjah

Make-up: @Priscillaono

Hair: @yusefhairnyc