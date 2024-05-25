Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers put her best fashion foot forward at the 2024 EXCELERATEHer conference in Miami, and she brilliantly embodied the essence and aura of a BOSS woman.

During the second day of the conference, Sulmers opted for a white ‘Akaira Blazer Dress’ from FashionNova that hugged her curves, and had draping throughout.

She paired her white ensemble, with $1,350 nude open-toe Tom Ford padlock sandals, and a pastel colored Hermes mini handbag. Her white Fendi shades added to her luxurious appeal.

During EXCELERATEHer, she was able to catch up with PMM CEO, Kim Blackwell who founded the annual conference that caters to enriching and fostering female entrepreneurs.

In addition, Sulmers reunited with other style tycoons in the industry such as J.Bolin and Bruce & Glen, who were delighted to discuss some of their new and exciting endeavors in the fashion industry.

If there’s one person who’s going to slay the scene, it’s our Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers, who always setting trends, and fiercely strutting to her next event.

To book Claire to attend your next event, e-mail bo**@cl***********.com!

Photo Credit: Sonejr