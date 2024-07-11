In honor of their 30th anniversary, Essence Fest did a big one this year with various celebrity performances, and activations that was unlike anything we’ve seen before.

With all the attendees who travel far and wide to attend the annual weekend festival, we saw a slew of celebrities styling and profiling.

In an iconic group photo, showcasing black excellence, we saw bombshells Regina King, Sanaa Lathan, Tabitha Brown, Garcelle Beauvais, and Marsai Martin serve bomb looks at the Target Ladies Brunch.

King wore a blue and white Generation Love button up dress, while Lathan opted for a denim Karina Grimaldi maxi dress.

Brown and Beauvais kept things citrusy in orange Farm Rio and Mango looks, and Martin slayed in a colorful Area printed dress.

Singer Ari Lenox performed on stage in a denim LaQuan Smith look, styled by Jeremy Haynes. Ari’s rose gold ‘Giuseppe Zanotti X Mary J. Blige’ boots kept her in the spotlight and her fishnet stockings made her look stage ready.

KeKe Palmer who recently gave an amazing performance at the BET awards during her tribute to Usher, wore a black Balmain asymmetrical dress that had embellished 3-D flowers at the neckline.

Contrary to rocking a dress and heels like the former ladies, Victoria Monet kept things edgy in a leather biker short set. Her maroon beaded Seks top was the moment and added a nice contrast to her quilted leather jacket.

Sparkling and glistening from head to toe, was none other than SWV who wore custom Anthony Lattimore looks, styled by J. Bolin. The ladies looked so fierce and futuristic as they performed some of their hit songs during the festival.

Celebrities definitely ‘PUT IT ON’ at Essence Fest in some of the most mesmerizing ensembles. We saw a lot of individuality when it came to everyone’s style which was deliciously cool, and collectively a treat.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction, Getty, @missangiemar, @lyndrea_imani, @mo_storyteller, @dreanicolephotography