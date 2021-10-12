Emily B stepped out for a night out wearing a stylish ensemble from Fashion Nova. She was outfitted in a brown legging set from the global fashion retailer.
Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Honeycomb Legging Set in brown. The set includes a two-way zipper short sleeve top and high waist leggings, with both pieces comprised of an allover ruched honeycomb-like design. This set seems to be a favorite of Emily B as she was spotted in the pink color option during a previous occasion. In addition to the brown and pink colorways, the set also comes in red and black.
To go along with the Honeycomb Legging Set, Emily B accessorized with gold spiraling earrings and PVC heels. She also opted for long wavy tresses as her hairstyle of choice.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.