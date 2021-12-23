Dess Dior stepped out for a night out at Truth nightclub in Augusta, Georgia. The rapper seemed to be enjoying the vibes of the night, rocking a comfy yet fashion-forward look for her outing.
Dess Dior wore an $870 Vetements Cutest of the Fruits print sweatshirt with $1,655 Marine Serre moon print trousers. The look was then rounded off with grey accessories including a grey fuzzy bucket hat, Hermès Birkin bag, and Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” sneakers. Her look was styled by Naya Ashley.
Would you rock this look?
Photos: Niyah Chanel