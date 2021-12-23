De’arra Taylor always manages to keep fans (including us) on their toes with her style. She definitely did not disappoint with her latest outfit as she stunned in a cow print ensemble. The YouTube star’s look featured a cow print faux fur coat from Fashion Nova.

De’arra wore Fashion Nova’s $79.99 It’s Cow Or Never Faux Fur Coat. She paired the coat with a strapless brown leather corset, leather trousers, and gold and black heels. For accessories, she went with a matching cow print faux fur bucket hat, sunglasses, gold chain necklace and wide gold hoop earrings.

The It’s Cow Or Never Faux Fur Coat appears as an open-front maxi-style coat with an allover brown and white cow print design. Additionally, the coat comes slightly oversized for extra coziness.

Unfortunately, the coat is currently sold out. However, you can sign-up to be notified when your size restocks.

What say you?