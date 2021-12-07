While in Nigeria, I had the great honor of working with such a beautiful soul…Some of you may know of the reality tv series “Big Brother Naija”, there has been many superstars that were birth from this show in Africa. Some of the housemates are already on a great path before being on this show and then they become apart of the cast and gain a worldwide fan base, they also get several endorsements and expand their brand. Big Brother Najia, is like MTV’s “The Real World”, where viewers are able to watch the day in the life of housemates competing, becoming family and so much more. Viewers really get to see how each housemate are reactive to certain situations and how they create lifelong bonds. I have to be honest, Cross stuck out like a gem! His infectious energy and lovable spirit became very keen to the world that was watching… they even started calling him “the golden boy”. When I worked with Cross on this shoot, I totally felt what I seen of him from snippets of this show and more. He is such a star and his humbleness will open many doors for him, it’s already happening. He actually cares about others in the most genuine way and he gives the best hugs! Please check out the magic we created and his lovely interview.

Tell me about “Cross” as a child? What was he like?

Cross as a child? I was an optimistic child, always believing in happy endings and positivity. You know that bad people always end up in bad place and good people always have good things happening to them, that was my mindset and I had so much energy, I could play any sport, Basketball, football etc.

What tribe are you from?

Igbo Tribe of Nigeria

What’s your zodiac sign?

Cancer

When did you first fall in love with music?

It was from my father, he loves playing Bob Marley and Michael Jackson, so I grew up on those sounds and my Mum loves Don Moen, she is so attached to the spirituality of Christianity.

What’s your favorite food?

My mum’s Rice and Banger soup or Pizza and Burger.

If you could change something about yourself, what would it be and why?

I want to be able to love more, understand people beyond their darkness and betrayals. I want to be able to have deep empathy to see beyond the evil and see the good in people no matter what. The world needs to be able to love and tolerate one another, all ethnicities combine.

What are you looking for in a spouse? What qualities must she possess?

She must be beautiful in and out, must be trustworthy, believe in Christ and the word of God, also she should be an adventurous lady.

What do you deem to be the most attractive thing about you?

My heart and my smile.

What was your favorite moment about “Crossing Creative paths with Designer Tasha”, what did you enjoy about your shoot?

Working with Tasha is like Working with family, she is so comfortable to be around, I enjoyed the part where I had to teach her some latest Nigerian dance steps, she is a fast learner I must confess. (Laughs)

Name three “must haves” in your wardrobe?

My Jewelry, My Sunglasses and my Half shoes (slide type).

What is your ultimate goal for your brand?

To be bigger than I ever was, create a stable and diversified source of income. Basically, let the world know about Cross and all the prowess I possess.

What was your favorite moment on BBN?

I can’t mention just one, so many beautiful memories. Stepping on the stage and hearing my name as one of the contenders for the season 6 edition of BBN, winning the supakomando task and being part of the finalist.

What do you have coming up next? What should be on the look out for?

My YouTube Channel, my foundation for people with Dyslexia, orphans, also my fitness brands (Protein Shakes and Fat Burners) will be fully available next year.

What advice would you give an aspiring creative?

Always believe in yourself, be humble in any situation you find yourself, open your mind to learn the good attributes of people around you, never stay down no matter how many times you’ve fallen, and most important never allow people box you into a space where you aren’t comfortable.

Let’s play fast lane:

I asked Cross two word questions and he had to answer with fast responses…

YES or NO ? YES

UP or DOWN ? UP

COLD or HOT ? COLD

CAR or BIKE ? CAR

SPICY or MILD ? SPICY

MUSIC or MOVIE ? MUSIC

BLACK or WHITE ? BLACK

OLDSCHOOL CAR or NEWEST EDITION ? NEWEST EDITION

DOG or CAT ? DOG

FACETIME or IN PERSON ? IN PERSON

HUG or KISS ? BOTH (laughter)

CREDITS:

TALENT:

Cross Okonkwo (@crossda_boss)

STYLIST/DIRECTOR:

Designer Tasha [Henderson] (@designertashavr)

PHOTOGRAPHER:

Frederick Archibong (@frederickarchibong)

PHOTOGRAPHER ASST:

Tobimages (@officialtobimages)

STYLIST ASST:

Omolabake Temetan (@stylentity)

SET ASST:

@blakk_notes (Tunji)

@habasmania (Enoch)

APPAREL BRANDS:

Yanga Trybe (@yanga_trybe)

Dustoftheearth (@dusttrybe)

SHOE BRANDS:

Winston Leather (@winstonleather)

LaTunde (@latunde_)

TRAVEL BAGS & CROSSBODY BAGS:

Winston Leather (@winstonleather)