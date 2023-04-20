The music and art festival that everyone anticipates and is always star-studded, made a thrilling return over the weekend, with celebs screaming out – COACHELLA!

That’s right! The largest, most famous, and exclusive Coachella festival took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California and attendees were in for a treat. From headliners like Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean, to a lineup including artists like Burna Boy, Latto, and Rosalía, there was no shortage of entertainment. Not to mention the art installations and carnival rides that were endless, and left us wishing that we were there.

Celebrities arrived in some of their best looks that were fitting for the jamboree. Especially Bay Area rapper, Saweetie who looked on trend and incredible in a dark brown western lace up Poster Girl top that paired exceptionally with her leather Stinson Haus flare pants and Bottega Veneta Heels.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

In addition to Saweetie, Teyana Taylor who deserves praise for her leading role in, “A Thousand and One” showed up and out at Coachella.. The 32 year old singer and actress was spotted walking around the Neon Carnival in a black and green $575 Ambush cropped cardigan with low rise cargo pants, and combat boots. Can we talk about her killer abs, because she clearly has the body of a dancer.

Photo Credit: @JenJphoto Photo: Complimentary of Ambush Photo Credit: @JenJphoto

Along with Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey was spotted at the 3-day festival on multiple occasions. On one day in particular while attending the Revolve Festival, we saw her wearing a nude cutout tank dress by Aya Muse. Her accessories which included a black ‘The Row’ Bag, a silver body chain and MiuMiu camouflage sneakers looked intentional for the fête. Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Speaking of intentional, Latto arrived to Coachella ready to shut it down as she performed one of her hit songs “Big Energy” wearing a custom Chris Habana look that felt both western and Indie at the same time. Her abstract and beaded bralette that was styled with her short daisy dukes, looked very bohemian. Her brown belt around her waist had 777 on it which is the title of her latest album that she released last month. Check out Latto’s stellar performance below.