Happy Juneteenth!

This past Friday, I was excited to attend the opening event for the Beverly Center’s EMERGE In Color Pop Up Shop Curated by Maison Black and the Black Fashion Movement:

The boutique, which brings together community and commerce to celebrate black designers and black owned brands, features pieces by lots of names you should know, including Esenshel, Salone Monet, Silver & Riley, Misayo House, Byron Lars, Brooklyn Dolly, and more.

I stopped by to cover the event–and to shop!

I wore a neutral look for the night, topped off by heels by black designer Jessica Rich!

There were lots of fashion insiders in attendance! Visit TheStateofFashion.bulletin.com to see the full red carpet, and if you’re in LA, visit the Emerge in Color Pop Up Shop curated by Maison Black and the Black in Fashion Movement on the 7th floor of the Beverly Center, across from Ferragamo and MCM.

Tell them I sent you!

