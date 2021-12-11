Happy Friday!

So earlier this week, I was thrilled to moderate a conversation with June Ambrose at Nordstrom about her new fabulous collection with Puma!

Newsflash: June Ambrose (celebrity style to Jay Z and the fashionable mind behind some of the culture’s most iconic looks including Missy’s “I can’t Stand the Rain” video and Mase and Puffy’s Shiny Suits) is the new Creative Director of Puma Hoops , and launched their new women’s hoops division with a fly High Court Collection of fashionable, functional pieces that fit all sizes, work for all ages, and can be worn from the gym to running errands and everywhere in between!!

For the day, we both wore pieces from June’s collection, and when I tell you this Madison coat is SO warm and soft! And the pants are the bomb!

I accessorized with Cult of Coquette shoes from FashionBombDailyShop.com and a clutch from Cameo Debore. June looked fly in her Love leggings and matching top, along with a beanie from the collection, a Sacai skirt and Versace shoes!



Purchase pieces from June’s collection at Nordstrom.com and Puma.com. Get my shoes from @fashionbombdailyshop , and my clutch at CameoDebore.com (use code Bombers for 15% off).

What do you think of June Ambrose’s new High Court Collection?