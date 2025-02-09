You Should Know: The 90’s Era Mode Squad June Ambrose, Eric Archibald, Atiba Newsome, and Roger A McKenzie Styled Hip-Hop’s Golden Era

In the 1990s, hip-hop wasn’t just a musical revolution—it was a cultural movement that transformed fashion, art, and self-expression. At the forefront of shaping the visual identity of this era was a dynamic team of stylists known as The Mod Squad—June Ambrose, Eric Archibald, Atiba Newsome, and Roger McKenzie. These creative visionaries didn’t just dress artists; they crafted the looks that defined a generation, setting the stage for hip-hop’s evolution into a global fashion powerhouse.

The Birth of a Fashion Dream Team

June Ambrose, an ambitious and fearless stylist, founded The Modé Squad, Inc. in the early 1990s, recognizing a need for bold, innovative styling in the burgeoning hip-hop industry. She saw fashion as a key storytelling tool in music videos, where artists were rapidly becoming cultural icons.

Eric Archibald, a fellow stylist and fashion expert, crossed paths with Ambrose in the New York fashion scene. Their mutual passion for pushing creative boundaries led them to collaborate on projects that would reshape urban fashion. Together, they brought in Atiba Newsome and Roger McKenzie, two other fashion stylists with a keen eye for aesthetics, forming a powerhouse team that styled some of the most iconic hip-hop artists of the decade.

Defining Hip-Hop Fashion in the 90s

With their collective talent, The Mod Squad became the go-to team for artists looking to elevate their image. They were responsible for styling some of the most influential hip-hop and R&B music videos of the 1990s and early 2000s. Their work wasn’t just about clothing—it was about curating entire personas through fashion.

• June Ambrose was known for her ability to merge high fashion with street style, crafting memorable looks for artists like Missy Elliott, Puff Daddy (Diddy), Jay-Z, and Busta Rhymes. She was instrumental in pioneering avant-garde hip-hop fashion, including Missy Elliott’s famous inflated garbage bag suit in the Supa Dupa Fly video.

• Eric Archibald, a master of luxury fashion and urban edge, contributed his expertise to major projects, styling artists like 50 Cent, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé. His work helped bridge the gap between hip-hop and high-end fashion.

• Atiba Newsome, who later became a fashion director at Bleu magazine, worked alongside Ambrose and Archibald in crafting looks for hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names, helping to define a new era of urban style that fused athletic wear, tailored suits, and luxury brands.

• Roger McKenzie, another key stylist in the group, focused on editorial styling and music videos, helping to translate the evolving hip-hop aesthetic into a mainstream fashion movement.

Cultural Impact & Lasting Legacy

The Mod Squad didn’t just follow trends—they created them. They were among the first to introduce luxury brands like Versace, Gucci, and Prada to hip-hop artists, forever changing the landscape of fashion in the industry. Before them, hip-hop was associated primarily with oversized jeans, Timberland boots, and sports jerseys. But thanks to their styling, artists began embracing tailored suits, designer pieces, and futuristic streetwear.

Their impact is still evident today. June Ambrose continues to be a fashion force, currently serving as a creative director for Puma. Eric Archibald remains a sought-after stylist for top-tier celebrities, while Atiba Newsome and Roger McKenzie have both left their mark on the industry through editorial and commercial styling.

Together, The Mod Squad played a crucial role in defining hip-hop’s golden era, proving that fashion and music are inseparable forces in shaping culture. Their work continues to influence contemporary hip-hop fashion, as today’s artists still draw inspiration from the groundbreaking styles they pioneered decades ago.