Ciara attended the 2021 10th anniversary Baby2Baby Gala in LA where she presented her friend Vanessa Bryant with the Giving Tree Award and even delivered a performance. Arriving to the event, she graced the red carpet in a dazzling chocolate brown gown that was truly a show-stopper.
Ciara wore an Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2021 brown sheer ruffle gown, styled by Kollin Carter. She allowed the dress to steal the show, opting for minimal accessories by Bulgari and a ponytail for her hairstyle. She also wore Louboutin heels to accompany the stunning dress.
Photos: @valentinatakespics