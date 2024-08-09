Cardi B has made numerous headlines this past week from filing for divorce from her husband Offset to stylishly debuting her baby bump!

On Saturday, the ‘Enough’ rapper was captured in the New York Diamond District strolling in and out of shops.

With a glamorous yet edgy appeal, the Bronx native looked chic in a vintage Dior sports-bra, designed by John Galliano.

Cardi’s deconstructed $800 Acne Studio wide-leg Trompe L’oeil jeans were a moment. Characterized with western-inspired patch work, and lacing down the sides we adored these ultra baggy jeans. With a brushed and mineral finish, her jeans also offer an optical illusion denim effect on a cotton canvas.

When it came down to her accessories, she kept things vintage with her iconic red Dior saddle bag from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection. She tied her long burgundy locks down with a silk scarf for the ultimate it girl factor. Her metal layered bracelets coordinated perfectly with her silver metallic pumps.

It’s great to see the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star smiling as she prepares to welcome her third child by Offset. We wish both rappers a successful pregnancy, and we’re rooting for Cardi B!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Stylist: @KollinCarter

Hair: @tokyostylez

Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua

📸 Backgrid



