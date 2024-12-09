Cardi B Splurged on Holiday Gifts in a $5,773 Maison Alaia Sherling Jacket with a Nensi Dojaka Body Suit and $363 Blue Y/Project Jeans + More!

Cardi B is in her bag literally and figuratively, and while holiday shopping, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star stepped out in a hot look that consisted of a brown $5,773 Maison Alaia Sterling jacket layered over a Nensi Dojaka bodysuit.

Styled by Kollin Carter, who learned under the apprenticeship of fashion icon Law Roach, did a wonderful job at making Cardi look effortlessly stylish.

In addition to Cardi’s sterling coat and transparent bodysuit, her blue $363 Y/Project jeans were futuristic and innovative with a wrap belt that she allowed to hang down.

Instagram user, @yo_fine_azz_auntee wrote, “Her casual looks always Eat!!,” while @charis.smith98 shared, “@Kollincarter another hit sir!️‍🔥️‍🔥️‍🔥.”

When it came down to her shoe candy, her $993 Acne Studios denim lace up boots were sensational. With fading, whiskering, and distressing throughout, her blue calf-high denim boots were appeasing to look at.

We adored Cardi B in this casual yet fashionable look, and if you would like to add her brown Alaia sterling jacket to your wardrobe, you can CLICK HERE!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

