You ask, we answer! @applywithzelma says, “Do you have her dress details?”

Cardi B spoke at a Kamala Harris rally in Milwaukee wearing a suit by Kristina Fidelskaya and Christian Louboutin pumps, styled by Kollin Carter .

The brand, based in Dubai, featured alluring couture creations, mostly in white or red. Learn more here.

What do you think? Hot! or Hmm…?

Images: Getty

\Hair: @tokyostylez Nails: @nailson7th Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua Assisted by @poshmckoy