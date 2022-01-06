Cardi B decided to ring in the new year in style, rocking a stylish designer dress in a selfie on New Year’s Eve.
Cardi B wore a Chanel Resort 2022 dress paired with a black and white shoulder bag, large nameplate hoop earrings, chain choker necklace, and clear sunglasses. She went with a pulled-back hairstyle, allowing her outfit to speak for itself.
The Chanel Resort 2022 dress appears as a mini fishnet dress with chain-detail spaghetti straps and an allover double C logo design. Bomb!
Thoughts?