It was recently announced that Cardi B is now Playboy’s first-ever creative director in residence where she will be serving as the founding creative director and a founding member of their upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Talk about a match-made in heaven!
To celebrate the news and the launch of the platform’s “Big Bunny” lifestyle brand, Cardi B attended a party hosted by Playboy in Miami during Miami Art Week where she dazzled in a sparkly dress.
Cardi B wore a custom Prada nude crystal embellished mini dress which was created from a Prada skirt, styled by Kollin Carter and tailored by Matthew Reisman. She paired the shimmering dress with Femme LA silver metallic heeled sandals and icy jewelry pieces including her chunky Playboy pendant chain.
Congratulations to Cardi B!
Photos: Getty