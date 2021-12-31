Cardi B, Offset and Kulture were spotted spending some quality time together recently where the family rocked stylish designer looks. Cardi B and Offset were later seen courtside at the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game in Atlanta, possibly a date night for the parents.
Giving us a courtside style moment, Cardi B and Offset rocked matching $695 Balenciaga x Crocs black boots. Offset went for an all-black look with his boots, pairing the rubber boot with a black leather hooded jacket, trousers, and shirt.
Cardi B wore a $3,200 Gucci x North Face padded jacket, black turtleneck jumpsuit, and $8,075 Chanel silver double flap bag. Rounding off the look, she opted for her signature chunky Playboy chain necklace, large nameplate hoop earrings, and Louis Vuitton yellow-tinted cat-eye sunglasses.
Would you splurge?