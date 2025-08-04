Cardi B Stuns in Custom Black Feather Corset, Dramatic Cape, and Le Silla Boots for WWE Performance of “Hello”

Claire Sulmers
Cardi B made a surprise appearance at WWE, delivering a high-energy performance of her unreleased track “Hello.” Known for her theatrical flair, the rapper took the stage in a show-stopping look that merged high fashion with performance drama. The moment instantly captivated fans and added another viral moment to her fashion-forward legacy.

Cardi B Stuns In Custom Black Feather Corset Dramatic Cape And Le Silla Boots For WWE Performance Of Hello Image 1754342928 2

Styled by her longtime collaborator Kollin Carter, Cardi wore a custom feather corset paired with a sweeping cape by designer Cheney Chan. She completed the look with sparkling knee-high boots from Le Silla, making a bold statement that blended softness with strength. The avant-garde ensemble underscored her ability to push boundaries while staying unmistakably true to her signature style.

Cardi B Stuns In Custom Black Feather Corset Dramatic Cape And Le Silla Boots For WWE Performance Of Hello Image 1754342928 3

Her glam was equally on point, with flawless makeup, flowing hair, and detailed nail art to match the high-octane visuals of the night. Whether she was belting out lyrics or striking a pose mid-performance, every element of Cardi’s appearance was intentional and elevated. The look has already sparked debate online—Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: WWE

