Cardi B Stuns in Custom Black Feather Corset, Dramatic Cape, and Le Silla Boots for WWE Performance of “Hello”

Cardi B made a surprise appearance at WWE, delivering a high-energy performance of her unreleased track “Hello.” Known for her theatrical flair, the rapper took the stage in a show-stopping look that merged high fashion with performance drama. The moment instantly captivated fans and added another viral moment to her fashion-forward legacy.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Kollin Carter, Cardi wore a custom feather corset paired with a sweeping cape by designer Cheney Chan. She completed the look with sparkling knee-high boots from Le Silla, making a bold statement that blended softness with strength. The avant-garde ensemble underscored her ability to push boundaries while staying unmistakably true to her signature style.

Her glam was equally on point, with flawless makeup, flowing hair, and detailed nail art to match the high-octane visuals of the night. Whether she was belting out lyrics or striking a pose mid-performance, every element of Cardi’s appearance was intentional and elevated. The look has already sparked debate online—Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: WWE