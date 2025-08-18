Cardi B Raps in Pink and Red Polka Dot Alaïa Dress and Le Silla Platforms for “Imaginary Playerz”

Cardi B gave fans a stylish treat while performing her new song “Imaginary Playerz.” The rap superstar stunned in a $2,540 pink polka dot dress by Alaïa, a playful yet structured look that highlighted her bold approach to fashion. She elevated the ensemble with $949 Le Silla “Lola” 140mm platform sandals, which are currently marked down to $759.

Known for her fearless style, Cardi B continues to set the tone for performance fashion, blending high luxury with statement-making details.

The polka dot dress added a touch of retro femininity, while the towering Le Silla platforms kept the vibe glamorous and edgy. Her styling offered a perfect balance of fun and sophistication, ideal for debuting new music.

As always, Cardi B sparked conversation with her look, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts debating whether the ensemble was a hit. What do you think of Cardi B’s Alaïa and Le Silla moment—Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: Fresh Made It