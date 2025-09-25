Cardi B Shines in Marine Serre Regenerated Graphic Mini Dress and Vintage Louboutin Boots at Atlanta Meet & Greet

Cardi B turned heads in Atlanta as she stepped out for a fan meet and greet, rocking a bold $920 Regenerated Graphic T-Shirts Mini Dress by Marine Serre. The eye-catching piece featured the designer’s signature patchwork style, offering a mix of retro sportswear and pop-inspired graphics in a form-fitting silhouette that flattered the rapper’s curves.

To elevate the look, Cardi paired the dress with a striking pair of vintage Christian Louboutin slasher platform boots, a rare archival find that added edge and height to the ensemble. She completed her accessories with a Jean Paul Gaultier bracelet and earrings, fusing high fashion with her signature statement-making flair.

Cardi’s outfit sparked buzz online, showcasing her ability to seamlessly mix modern designs with vintage treasures. For fans looking to recreate her look, the Marine Serre Regenerated Graphic Mini Dress is available for $920, while the archival Louboutin boots remain a coveted collector’s item. Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: Kardicute/NayDotStar